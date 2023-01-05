Our brains’ development began with our olfactory nodes. Or so say some scientists.
In other words, we smell, therefore we think.
Apparently, it was the ability to differentiate among all the various scents in our environment that played a major role in our progress from amphibian lumps to sentient beings.
Odors made us what we are today, causing us to learn about everything from monkey dung, and how to avoid it, to how much garlic to put in the soup.
Prehistoric man probably actually could smell fear in the exhalations of his enemies or his prey.
Seriously, though, it is through our noses that we make many choices and decisions, learn what is safe to eat, and what kind of deodorant our fellow commuters should be wearing.
There is a body of scientific thought which says it is our response to the pheromones (hormonal markers that are present in human scents) that draws us to the object of our affections. In other words, we choose our significant others because they smell right for us. (Another good reason for regular bathing and the judicious use of artificial fragrances. After all, we wouldn’t want to miss out on that one person who is just perfect for us because we went too easy on the mouthwash.)
Perhaps because it is our earliest, our most basic sense, the sense of smell has a powerful effect on our memories and our emotions. A quick whiff of the stairwell of an old school will transport us back to our youth. The floral fragrance that registered the first time you ever visited a funeral parlor will forever connect that scent to sadness in your mind.
We wear colognes and perfumes to create fantasies in the minds of our companions. Fragrance purveyors expend millions of dollars blending and testing their products to ensure they will be irresistible, and even though we run the risk of covering up our natural scent containing those all-important pheromones, we buy huge quantities of the dreams they sell us.
Warm apple pie summons up memories of grandmother’s kitchen after school, and the smell of a new car brings you back to the music on the radio the day you drove your first new car off the lot, connecting one sense to another, one powerful set of emotions to another.
So strong is the psychological impact of odors and scents that some people believe certain smells can be therapeutic. Hence, today we have aromatherapy, a practice in which we listen to soothing music while someone releases drops of an aromatic oil onto a warm stone or some such device. The resulting effect on our emotions is supposed to alter them in positive ways. Some proponents even believe aromatherapy can help heal physical ailments.
The ability to discern hundreds of odors is such a basic part of our makeup that most times we take it for granted, only realizing what significance it has when we smell smoke and know we must check for its source to remain safe, or when our fish is bad and we smell it and save ourselves from food poisoning, or when we inexplicably begin to laugh and only later understand that it is because the essence of burning marshmallows wafting through the window reminds us of a childhood picnic when some good s’mores could make all the world seem happy and bright.
Scents make us remember, make us take action, make us feel, make us imagine. Even newspaper columns like this one have their own unique scent, a mixture of newsprint and ink. If you know it, maybe it will make you think of these words someday years from now. On the other hand, you might just sneeze. It all depends on your nose and what it knows.
Bottom Lines
A few more reflections:
The nose is usually the most dominant aspect of the human face, the distinguishing feature that creates the singularity of a person’s appearance. In literature, the entire play “Cyrano de Bergerac” is a meditation on the effect an outrageously large nose has on the fate of its owner. Some of us might be surprised to learn that the comic drama was based on a real person, himself a writer, who lived in the 1600s, and who in a contemporary illustration is shown with a prodigious proboscis.
Indigenous peoples in North America and New Zealand historically rubbed or pressed noses as a greeting or sign of affection.
Finally, rhinotillexomania is the compulsive form of the behavior commonly known as nose-picking, which itself is generally frowned on in most cultures.
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
