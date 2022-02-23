Though my wife Joanne and I cherish the many signs and messages we get from Nick, there are still times when we need to be reassured. In the beginning we asked every media we saw if Nicky had suffered before he passed. The answer was always no. Even when we didn’t ask the question during these sessions, Nicky would find a way to bring it up, himself. We were always assured that there was no pain.
Still, every now and then, Joanne would find herself worrying about Nick’s final moments. She would say to me, “Are you really convinced that Nick didn’t suffer?” Each time I would remind her of what Nicky had told us over and over again: no pain. But, like any other mother the very thought of her child having even one moment of discomfort was too much to endure. As much as she wanted to believe what she had been told, Joanne needed to be sure. The last time we had a conversation about this was just that, the last time.
It was the Christmas season of 2005. Joanne and I had gone to tag a Christmas tree. This was something Nicky loved doing. After we finished we got in the car to leave. It was then that Joanne brought up the subject again. My reaction was both frustration and sadness. I felt frustrated because I couldn’t seem to comfort her on this issue. I felt sadness because the truth was that deep down I still worried about this too.
My response was to say that I had said so many times before: “Why do you keep asking that question? Nicky has told us time after time that he had no pain. You are driving me nuts. He knows how important this is to you. He loves you and wants you to know he is just fine. What do you want him to do, put it in writing?” It was right then that we saw the vanity license plate on the car coming toward us. The plate had only two words: “NO PAIN.”
