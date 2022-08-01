PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers through a press release that Rachael’s Food Corporation is recalling approximately 2,250 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The ready-to-eat meat and poultry wraps were produced from July 15, 2022, through July 20, 2022. The following products are subject to recall (view labels at https://tinyurl.com/ykcn3569:

• 7.5-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing “ATLANTIS FRESH MARKET Italian Style Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and “Enjoy before” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 represented on the label.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.