PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers through a press release that an additional lot of Similac powder infant formula is being added to the recall announced on Feb. 17.
Abbott is recalling a lot of Similac PM 60/40 (Lot # 27032K80 [can] / Lot # 27032K800 [case] manufactured in Sturgis, Michigan). This is in addition to lots of Similac Alimentum and EleCare powder formula that were already recalled.
The press release states that this action comes after learning of the death of an infant who tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii and who had consumed Similac PM 60/40 from this lot. (This child was not a Rhode Island resident.) This case is under investigation, and at this time the cause of the infant’s Cronobacter sakazakii infection has not been determined.
No distributed product has tested positive for the presence of Cronobacter sakazakii. Additionally, recently tested retained product samples of Similac PM 60/40 Lot # 27032K80 (can) / Lot #27032K800 (case) were negative for Cronobacter, according to the press release.
On Feb. 17t, Abbott initiated a recall of lots of Similac Alimentum and EleCare powder formulas manufactured in Sturgis, Michigan, at one of the company’s manufacturing facilities. This action came after reports of four infant illnesses related to products from the facility. There were reports of three Cronobacter sakazakii infections and one Salmonella Newport infection. During testing in the facility, evidence of Cronobacter sakazakii was found in the plant in non-product contact areas. No evidence of Salmonella Newport was found.
No distributed product has tested positive for the presence of either of these bacteria, the press release said. Abbott conducts quality checks on each completed batch of infant formula, including microbiological analysis prior to release. All finished infant formula powder products are tested for Cronobacter, Salmonella, and other pathogens, and they must test negative before the product is released.
Contact a health care provider if an infant is experiencing symptoms related to Cronobacter or Salmonella infection. These include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, abnormal movements, lethargy, rash, or blood in the urine or stool.
