PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are advising people through a press release to avoid contact with Wenscott Reservoir in North Providence due to a blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) bloom in the pond.

A previous advisory this summer specified to avoid the area of Wenscott Reservoir near Douglas Pike, just past Cavalry Drive. This advisory is now expanded to include all of Wenscott Reservoir. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals. RIDOH’s State Laboratory detected high concentrations of cyanobacteria toxins in water collected by DEM at Governor Notte Park, the press release states.

