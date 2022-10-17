PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are advising people through a press release to avoid contact and water recreation at Slack Reservoir in Smithfield/Johnston and Georgiaville Pond in Smithfield, due to a blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) bloom. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals. The State Laboratory identified high concentrations of cyanobacteria toxins that exceed safe levels in water samples collected by DEM from both sites.

People are advised to be careful not to ingest water or eat fish from these waters. All recreation, including fishing, boating, and kayaking, should be avoided. Animals who may ingest pond water are especially at risk from exposure to the algal toxins, so owners should not allow pets to drink or swim in the water. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.