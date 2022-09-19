PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health announced in a press release Rhode Island’s first human case of West Nile virus in 2022 on Friday. West Nile Virus is spread to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito.

The person who tested positive was a resident of Providence County in their 70s and is currently hospitalized after starting to experience symptoms of West Nile Virus almost three weeks ago, the press release said.

