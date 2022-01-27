NORTH SMITHFIELD – Supt. Michael St. Jean last week updated the School Committee on the impact of the revised COVID-19 guidelines put in place by the R.I. Department of Health earlier this month.
The new guidelines, which function to keep students and staff in school, lessen the amount of time spent in isolation after a close contact, regardless of vaccination status.
A close contact is anyone who was within 6 feet of a person infected with COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more in a 24-hour period, regardless of either person’s vaccination status or masking.
Vaccinated individuals with close contact are not required to quarantine if they are asymptomatic. To be considered fully vaccinated, adults (18 and older) must have a booster shot and those ages 5-17 must have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
During the meeting of Jan 19, St. Jean spoke on the benefits of the “monitor to stay” program launched at the beginning of January, saying that it made it “easier for healthy kids to stay within school.”
Monitor to stay allows unvaccinated and un-boosted people to remain in school after close contact exposure during their 5-day quarantine period. The RIDOH calls it a “modified quarantine strategy,” allowing students and staff to go about their business as long as they’re screened daily for symptoms and quarantine when not at school or an extracurricular activity.
At the time of the School Committee meeting, there were 75 students on the protocol who were not showing symptoms of COVID-19, according to Supt. St. Jean.
“Before this change, those 75 students would have had to remain home,” he said.
“Up through this last semester, this year has been very problematic because we were in a position where we had to isolate students because they were a close contact in school, but they remained perfectly healthy during their isolation period. So, this change is a nod to that,” he added.
Test to stay is an extension of monitor to stay in which student athletes who have had close contacts are tested for COVID-19 the day of an interschool athletic event. St. Jean said that program has worked very well in North Smithfield, and they were able to test and isolate five student-athletes who could have otherwise spread COVID-19 to other communities.
January has proven to be a tough month for COVID cases in the North Smithfield School District, as with schools everywhere, but St. Jean said that was expected.
“We all knew that January was going to be the most difficult time. All indications are that the Omicron variant will spike by the end of this month and settle and start going back down to regular levels, whatever that may be,” he said.
Since Dec. 28, North Smithfield Elementary School has seen 93 students and 17 staff members test positive for COVID; at North Smithfield Middle School, there were 75 students and 13 staff members; and at the High School, 37 students and six staff members tested positive.
“Staffing and transportation has proved to be somewhat difficult, but we are truly fully committed to being in-person. We do not in any shape or form want to switch over to distance learning,” said St. Jean. He said that this year is about being “all in,” and that they are not equipped to go back to distance or hybrid learning.
He also expressed hopes that parents will help with reminding their children to wear their masks over their nose.
“I don’t know what it is with the nose. They must be very proud of it, want to display it to everybody,” he said, “but they’re often visible. So it sort of defeats the purpose of masking.”
He also asked for help monitoring everyone’s symptoms at home – students and their family members alike. “Just don’t send (them) to school. We’ll make up the work.”
The memo sent to K-12 administrators by the RIDOH still directs everyone to isolate themselves for five days after a positive test. They may return to school on day six or any day subsequently, “if they don’t have symptoms, or if their symptoms are improving, and they’ve been fever-free for 24 hours (without the help of fever-reducing medication).”
“It’s essentially ‘all hands on deck’ to weather this storm, to keep the schools open, to keep our protocols in place, and really, honestly, just try to get through the next few weeks,” Supt. St. Jean said.
