PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and Rhode Island Department of Health announced on Wednesday the detection of the first mosquito sample of 2022 that has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus and of the first mosquito sample of 2022 that has tested positive for West Nile Virus. The EEE-positive sample of mosquitoes was collected in South Kingstown and the WNV-positive sample of mosquitoes was collected in Westerly, both on Aug. 9.

Although extremely rare in humans, EEE is very serious. Approximately 30 percent of people with EEE die and many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems. For more information on EEE and ways to prevent it, visit health.ri.gov/eee. WNV is much more prevalent than EEE. It became established in North America following its introduction in 1999. WNV and EEE will become more prevalent as the season progresses, so DEM and the RIDOH continue to advise residents to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes until the first hard frost. (A hard frost is when the air and the ground freeze below 32°F for three hours or below 28°F for two hours.)

