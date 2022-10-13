Breast cancer doesn’t just affect the person diagnosed with it, but the entire family. As difficult as it is to tell children about a diagnosis, it is important to do so.

Why? First, it’s hard to keep cancer a secret. Children will see that you are acting differently, they’ll notice changes to your body or even overhear things. If they aren’t told what is happening, they’ll often believe the worst and become more afraid.

