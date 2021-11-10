NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs. The Mancini Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
• URI Pharmacy Outreach will present an overview of diabetes on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. This presentation will provide a basic understanding of diabetes, how to manage its symptoms, the medications most used to treat diabetes and some of the newer technologies that are available in the rapidly advancing world of diabetes treatment. To register, call the center at 401-231-0742.
• The Insight Support Group will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m. This group brings together individuals who are living with vision loss to help with isolation, loneliness and frustration they may be experiencing. Open to all adults 60 and older. To register, contact Rick Andrade at 401-941-3322.
• Universal Healthcare will be at the Mancini Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., to present Medicare Made Simple. This free informational seminar will provide information about Medicare coverage options, what’s new for the upcoming year and Parts A, B, C & D. Call 401-231-0742 to register.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Thursday, Nov. 18, 10-11 a.m.
• The Fitness Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations are required. The Billiards Room is open for pool Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Look for a complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com .
• Day Trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: New York City, Dec. 1; Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony at The Hanover Theatre in Worcester, Mass., Dec. 4; Christmas Prelude at Kinnebunkport, Maine, Dec. 11; ChristmasTime 2021 show featuring The Rockettes at Reagle Music Theatre in Waltham, Mass. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802.
