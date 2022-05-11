You probably know that women make up more than 50 percent of the population in our state and country. You may also be aware that women are more likely to be heads of households and caregivers for children and family members. I am also sure that you’ve heard that in the U.S., women are paid less than men are, especially if they are Black, Asian, Native American, or Latina.
However, did you know that research based on women’s health is vastly underfunded and, at times, nonexistent?
This last part shocked me when I first heard about it a few weeks ago from a friend telling me about a condition that she suffers from called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. PCOS is the most common hormonal disorder for reproductive-aged women; however, the cause remains unknown, according to The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. In fact, according to the publication, “other disorders with similar degrees of morbidity and similar or lower mortality and prevalence (such as) rheumatoid arthritis, tuberculosis, and systemic lupus erythematosus” receive three times more funding than PCOS.
So why is this happening?
For decades, women were excluded from health and scientific studies by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from 1977 through 1993. Meanwhile, for 16 years, plenty of data was collected on the impact of various drugs and clinical trials on males. Unfortunately, this has resulted in a disproportional knowledge gap on the effects, causes, and possible cures for illnesses, disorders, and other medical advancements.
Today, more women die from cardiovascular diseases and suffer from Alzheimer’s than men. However, about a third of clinical study participants are women.
Why should this matter?
Aside from the obvious moral and humanistic reasons why we should care about women’s health, it is also an economic and societal benefit to fund and invest in this type of medical and scientific research. As mentioned, women make up half of the population and the U.S. workforce. By investing in women’s health research, we will see a direct correlation between family and social health and economic improvement.
We live in a world that, throughout its history, has marginalized women and people of color. Today, while there is still a lot of progress to be made, we have begun to move the needle in the right direction. Women have earned the majority of all doctorates in the last decade, and many more are entering the STEM field. This representation will vastly impact health research, equity, and outcomes for women and other marginalized communities.
I hope that in 20 years when we look back at the research done, we may find answers to the vast number of questions about the health of women and other marginalized communities. I hope that, for once, we may have treatments that put their dignity first. I hope that we finally understand that we all win when we prioritize those we have historically left in the margins.
Marcela Betancur is the proud daughter of Colombian immigrants and currently serves as the director of the Latino Policy Institute at RWU.
The opinions expressed in this column are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of the Latino Policy Institute or Roger Williams University.
