PROVIDENCE – The Apartments at 970 Victory Highway Complex in Burrillville are required to issue a boil water notice to its consumers because E. coli bacteria was found in the water system, the Rhode Island Department of Health announced in a press release Wednesday.
For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by their water supply officials.
Additional information can be found on the RIDOH Center for Drinking Water Quality website at https://health.ri.gov/water/for/consumersduringemergency/.
The Apartments at 970 Victory Highway Complex collected two samples in the water system on April 22, 2022, that had E. coli present, which were confirmed by additional samples collected on April 25, 2022, the press release states. A boil water order will remain in effect until the water system investigates the source of the bacteria; completes corrective actions, including disinfection of the water system; collects three consecutive days of absent bacteria samples; and RIDOH notifies the water system officials that the boil water notice can be rescinded.
Customers with questions should contact Thomas Tzeremes at 508-208-7926.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.