NORTH SMITHFIELD – This year is the 90th Anniversary of the founding of the Civilian Conservation Corps, which had encampments locally.
In Rhode Island, seven camps were established, including Woonsocket/Primrose in North Smithfield.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 8:30 am
The CCC was a public works program operating from 1933 to 1942 as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. It targeted single men and World War I veterans in relief of families who had difficulty finding jobs during the Great Depression, providing unskilled manual labor in environmental conservation and the development of natural resources in rural lands.
The Civilian Conservation Corps Legacy is a national organization dedicated to research, preservation, and education of future generations to create a better understanding of the CCC.
Author Martin Podskoch is a Board Member of CCC Legacy and author of “Rhode Island Civilian Conservation Corps Camps: History, Memories & Legacy of the CCC” and two other books on the Adirondacks and Connecticut. He is now doing research on Vermont’s CCC camps.
Podskoch says the achievements of this initiative are worth celebrating. He notes how Roosevelt originally proposed to recruit thousands of unemployed young men, enroll them in a peacetime army, and send them into battle against destruction and erosion of our natural resources.
On April 5, FDR signed the executive order creating the ECW/CCC. Young men enrolled for six months and worked a 40-hour week for $30 per month. The government sent $25 per month home to the workers’ parents and the men had $5 of spending money. By July 1, 1933, there were 275,000 enrollees and 10,000 supervisory personnel in 1,468 camps, the fastest large-scale mobilization of men in U.S. history, states Podskoch.
Camps overseen by the U.S. Army across the nation consisted of about 200 men each.
The CCC would disband in 1942 due to desertions, increased employment opportunities, changes in public opinion, lack of funding, and the need for soldiers to serve in World War II, but is still considered by many to be one of the most successful of Roosevelt’s New Deal programs.
The CCC was responsible for more than half of the reforestation in the nation’s history, helping to shape the modern national and state park systems enjoyed today.
Find more at www.martinpodskoch.com.
