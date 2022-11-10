NORTH SMITHFIELD – For six years, Kenny’s Coalition, a non-profit organization based in North Smithfield, has been gathering turkeys for local military families who are struggling financially.
“Six years ago, a local military wife, Amy Boulay, reached out to me and asked if I could help her with securing turkeys for local military families,” said April Lombardi, founder and president of Kenny’s Coalition.
According to its website, Kenny’s Coalition unofficially started in 2015 when a bake sale was held for a young girl with pediatric osteosarcoma. It came together again in early 2016, with another successful bake sale for a young boy facing a someone with leukemia. Since then, with the help of volunteers, Kenny’s Coalition has been helping families alleviate the financial burden that they face when their loved one receives a medical diagnosis.
Kenny, a family member of Lombardi, lost his battle to non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2013, but not before “helping countless people through his loving and compassionate nature.”
Lombardi said providing a turkey to each of the families every Thanksgiving for the past six years to the 282nd Squadron has been a way to say thank you for their continued service and dedication.
Normally, Kenny’s Coalition has provided a combination of gift cards and turkeys for families with the help of a local group of bikers, Patriot Riders, who assist us in collection and distribution. This year, however, the organization decided to ask for just grocery store gift cards or money from the community.
“The reasoning behind this is that it is difficult for the unit to collect, refrigerate and distribute 85 turkeys to families the week before Thanksgiving,” said Lombardi. She added that many families do not host Thanksgiving, and would benefit more from a gift card so they can choose how they would like to complete their Thanksgiving meal.
People wanting to donate via Venmo can find them at @kennyscoalition or they can email Lombardi at kennyscoalition@gmail.com to arrange to drop off a gift card or mail a check. The deadline is Nov. 20.
