NORTH SMITHFIELD – In addition to playing hockey, lacrosse, and being a part of student government, Karter Chartier is also a cadet commander.
Chartier moved to North Smithfield as a 3rd-grader, one of several moves during his childhood, and would soon learn about Civil Air Patrol. Most of his family had gone to West Point, the United States Military Academy, and had worked in the military and aviation.
On Aug. 4, Chartier was promoted to cadet captain, also known as the Earheart Promotion, after his weekly squadron meeting. The Earheart Promotion, is only received by 5 percent of cadets who enter the program. Part of the program includes many prerequisites, including showing leadership qualities and being able to recite the cadet oath by Mmmory. They also need to pass a comprehensive exam with an 80 percent or above grade.
According to their website, Civil Air Patrol is a non-profit organization serving as the civilian auxiliary to the U.S. Air Force. The Cadet Program is one of CAP’s three missions. As a CAP cadet, you will participate in a year-round program where you fly, learn to lead, hike, camp, get in shape and push yourself to new limits. The program transforms youth into dynamic citizens and aerospace leaders through a curriculum that focuses on four elements: leadership, aerospace, fitness and character. As you participate in these four elements, you advance through a series of achievements, earning honors and increased responsibilities along the way.
“I have to put a lot of things off including time with my friends,” Chartier told The Breeze.
As well as being cadet commander of the 102nd Composite Squadron, located on the Air National Guard base on Old Oxford Road, Chartier started teaching classes to younger cadets. He says it’s awesome to see younger children grow and serve the community like he has been able to, and that’s what drove him to become a teacher in the first place.
Chartier said he hopes he can one day earn the General Carl A. Spaatz Award, the next level of achievement as a cadet. He said his plan is to also go to West Point, study aviation and security international intelligence, and then serve his country.
Chartier said that being a cadet has helped him bring ideas to his school government, as he himself has helped Town Council President John Beauregard in his last campaign.
“It’s not about me learning, it’s about teaching others how to be leaders,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.