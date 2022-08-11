Life as a cadet commander
Buy Now

Cadet Karter Chartier

 Photo sent in by Cadet Chartier

NORTH SMITHFIELD – In addition to playing hockey, lacrosse, and being a part of student government, Karter Chartier is also a cadet commander.

Chartier moved to North Smithfield as a 3rd-grader, one of several moves during his childhood, and would soon learn about Civil Air Patrol. Most of his family had gone to West Point, the United States Military Academy, and had worked in the military and aviation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.