PAWTUCKET – Rhode Island’s own global toymaker consistently hits the mark when it comes to toys and games for Christmas, and we at The Breeze are again sharing some of our favorites with readers. Check them out.
• WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder is a glow-in-the-dark fairy finder. It is the size of a Mason jar and can house more than 30 different pretend fairies. Kids “collect” the fairies out of the air and trade with their friends. Every time the lid is open, it lights up, showing you that you “caught” a fairy. It is said to have a magical feeling. $35
• Chuckle & Roar Pop It! letters and numbers educational travel fidget and sensory game is a silicone-bubble-based fidget toy that is fun for those of all ages, from babies to grown adults. The bubbles have letters on one side and numbers on another. It includes instructions for learning games that help build spelling, alphabet, and math skills, plus some simple bubble-popping games. $10
• Beyblade Burst Surge Speedstorm Motor Strike Battle Set is a more elaborate form of Beyblades, which have been continuously popular among kids over the past few years. They are fierce-looking spinning tops that children shoot at each other via a zip-cord launcher to see whose top will survive the battle. This new upgrade with the motor vortex disc that redirects the tops at random makes every battle more interesting. $50
• The Hide N Side Crawl Tunnel is fun for both older and younger children. It can help young toddlers with spatial awareness and a better understanding of object permanence. For toddlers unaware that their parents are close by, when they are in the tunnel it facilitates a lean-in, lean-out peekaboo game. $24
• Peaceable Kingdom Monkey Around is a game promoting physical activity and social interaction. It can be described as a twister for toddlers. To promote physical activity, it contains 40 cards that prompt players to do movements together, from hugs to high fives to simple gross motor skills such as balancing, hopping and marching. It can also promote children learning motor skills, hand-eye coordination, imitation, vocabulary and social-emotional skills through playing it. This game gives parents a new way to engage with their child through simple and playful fun. $19
• For those interested in the prehistoric world, Smashers Lava Light-Up Dino Mega Surprise is right up your alley. Each Mega Surprise comes with a dinosaur to build, light up and do battle. There are 20 surprises in each egg, including four smasher eggs and multiple compounds for sensory experiences. $10
• The Nerf Rival Curve Shot Sideswipe XXI-1200 Blaster is an inexpensive Nerf blaster featuring a 360-degree rotating muzzle that lets the user determine the path of each shot. They can select their curve mid-battle to fire around objects and have a strategic competitive advantage. The muzzle also rotates 360 degrees so you can turn it to select your curve and blast rounds left, right, straight, or down. The Sideswipe XXI-1200 blaster unleashes rounds at 90 feet per second and has a trigger lock. This Nerf gun comes with 12 rounds included. It is recommended for ages 14 and up. $20
• Dream Seekers are 14-inch dolls that come with the important job of guarding children’s wishes. Each doll has a pocket where kids can store their wishes, and the fairies will guard them. Each doll has its own colors and personalities, but the Stella doll is extra special and comes with light-up wings. $18
• Star Wars Snackin’ Grogu is a great option for Star War lovers. Children can feed Baby Yoda with the four accessories that it comes with. These accessories are a bowl with tentacles, a cookie, shifter knob, and spoon. When placed in his hand, he will react with animations and sound effects. Grogu will also react with sounds and animation to describe how tasty, or not, the food is that he is being fed. with sound and motion depending on how tasty the food is. Last but not least, the Snackin’ Grogu will let children know when he wants to be picked up and held by reaching up with both arms. $79
• TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie is an adorable octopus plushie that children can flip around to match their mood. These plushies became a sensation on TikTok earlier this year and as a result, became nearly impossible to find. But now, they’re back in stock. They are super soft and super cute. $15
