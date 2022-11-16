PAWTUCKET – Students at Saint Teresa School in Pawtucket thanked veterans and their families last Thursday with a morning tribute as children were dropped off at school.

Saint Teresa students are not only challenged with their studies, but are challenged to understand and appreciate the country in which they live, said Principal Sue Mansfield. Every morning the American flag is raised prominently in the front of the school, and the school body is led by their fellow students in the morning prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, and “God Bless America.”

