In honor of Veterans Day, Saint Teresa Middle school students formed an honor guard to greet families as they arrived to school on Thursday, Nov. 10. Students made ornaments for a veterans’ group last week, and during the month of November they will be collecting warm clothing and food for veterans.
PAWTUCKET – Students at Saint Teresa School in Pawtucket thanked veterans and their families last Thursday with a morning tribute as children were dropped off at school.
Saint Teresa students are not only challenged with their studies, but are challenged to understand and appreciate the country in which they live, said Principal Sue Mansfield. Every morning the American flag is raised prominently in the front of the school, and the school body is led by their fellow students in the morning prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, and “God Bless America.”
On Thursday, Nov. 10, Mansfield said "Saint Teresa students paid special tribute to the American veterans who have so heroically defended and served our country."
Middle school students formed an honor guard to greet each student and parent as they arrived at school the day before Veterans Day. For the rest of the day, students made ornaments for a veterans’ group. For the month of November, students will be collecting warm clothing and food for veterans.
One parent wrote to Mansfield on Thursday to thank the students for their display, saying the sight of the students holding signs greeting families and thanking veterans brought tears to her and her daughters' eyes. The mother's husband, she told Mansfield, had been deployed three times – twice in Afghanistan and once in Iraq – before retiring from active duty. Their daughter, Sariah, was just two years old during her father's third and final deployment.
"Our veteran was away for 15 months which was the longest and toughest months we have ever had to experience (missed holidays and birthdays were one of the sacrifices we had to cope through)," she wrote to Mansfield. "To have to wait for his weekly calls via Skype and worry if he was ok was very hard on us. But of course we stayed strong and had a ton of love and support from our friends and family to get us through."
