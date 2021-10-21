CUMBERLAND – Thomas Sullivan, son of James and Michele Sullivan, of Cumberland, was promoted to the rank of captain in the United States Army.
Sullivan is a 2013 graduate of Cumberland High School and a 2017 graduate of the University of Rhode Island.
Upon completion of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Captain's Career Course, Sullivan will report to Ft. Drum New York.
