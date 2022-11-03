Cumberland's pedestrian bridge
Students use the Cumberland High School pedestrian bridge over Mendon Road.

CUMBERLAND – Longstanding complaints about the Cumberland High School pedestrian bridge going unused and students streaming across Mendon Road in front of traffic during arrival and dismissal may be in the rearview mirror.

Motorists driving by at those times lately have seen a steady march of students up the ramp and over the bridge on their way past a posted staff member at the foot of the bridge, a sight that at one point would have seemed inconceivable as town and school officials struggled to achieve compliance.

