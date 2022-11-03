CUMBERLAND – Longstanding complaints about the Cumberland High School pedestrian bridge going unused and students streaming across Mendon Road in front of traffic during arrival and dismissal may be in the rearview mirror.
Motorists driving by at those times lately have seen a steady march of students up the ramp and over the bridge on their way past a posted staff member at the foot of the bridge, a sight that at one point would have seemed inconceivable as town and school officials struggled to achieve compliance.
Responding to an email asking Supt. Phil Thornton and Principal Adolfo Costa what’s made the difference, Thornton said it came down to the high school administration setting the clear expectation to use the bridge and then consistently reinforcing that expectation.
Thornton later said by phone that just as someone might get a consequence for speeding, if students are observed not following directions, there could be a consequence. But more than that, he said, this positive shift has been about consistent reinforcement of expectations, with deans outside when they’re able to be and a sign reminding students of the rule. He said all stakeholders had a conversation some time back about “once and for all” tackling this issue.
“It’s not just lip service,” he said. “It’s really a thing now that we do.”
That’s not to say that it’s perfect, he said, as there is an occasional slip.
The previous lack of use for the pedestrian bridge frequently had motorists complaining about traffic that didn’t have to be backed up, a recurring issue that became a running joke around town for many years.
Back in 2019, The Breeze reported one of many proposed solutions to the issue, with officials saying at the time that they wouldn’t be forcing students to use the bridge, but they were going to be changing some protocols, including having a staff member posted at the crosswalk in the mornings and afternoons to make sure students waited for a group to form before crossing instead of crossing one or two at a time.
Also at that time, school officials were asked to clearly specify who was allowed to park at the Drop Zone lot across from CHS and possibly even take away parking privileges if they didn’t comply.
