CUMBERLAND – If you drive a convertible, organizers of the 96th Arnold Mills Fourth of July Parade say they need you.
Many convertible drivers have been spotted out and about in Cumberland and Lincoln since weather turned warmer, states a release.
“We are always in need of convertibles in the parade, especially for our beauty queens who need rides, rather than walking in high heels,” it states. “Won’t you consider joining us this year?”
Owners of custom or vintage cars, either convertible or hardtop, are wanted. Cars, trucks, tractors or mopeds are all welcome. Visit www.arnoldmillsparade.com or call 401-333-1381 for more information.
