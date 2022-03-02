NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials have settled on new increased fines for people who illegally park their vehicles along local streets.
The Town Council, at its meeting Tuesday, March 1, was set to approve changes to the town’s parking fine ordinance to increase the current fine from $16 to $28 for parking violations, with no progressive penalties for second or subsequent infractions.
Stefano Famiglietti, head of the council’s ordinance subcommittee that forwarded the changes to the full council for Tuesday, said the fine for not moving one’s car during a parking ban was also set to be increased, from $40 to $60.
The recommendations were made by Chief of Police Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. after he researched fines for violations in surrounding communities, including Pawtucket and Providence, and found them to be much higher there, said Famiglietti.
“He’s trying to get us on par with other municipalities,” he said.
The current fine schedule hasn’t been updated in nearly a decade, and officials have said it doesn’t act as much of a deterrent to those parking illegally.
According to town code, fines for parking-where-prohibited violations, including double parking, parking in a loading zone, and obstructing a driveway, among others, has been $16. The fine for the same offense in many surrounding towns is between $50 and $100, said Ruggiero last year.
Other violations that have come with a $16 fine have included parking on a sidewalk, parking with left wheels to the curb, parking within 8 feet of a fire hydrant, parking in a loading zone, angle parking, parking within an intersection, and parking within 25 feet of a corner.
This winter, the town has also cracked down on residents who decline to move their cars during parking bans.
