CUMBERLAND – An uptick in thefts of catalytic converters in Cumberland has police asking residents and landlords to take precautions.
Tyler Castillo, a resident of the River Lofts at Ashton Mill, said he and at least two other residents there have had their catalytic converters sawed off their cars in the middle of the night over the past three weeks.
Castillo said management there initially ignored their requests for proper cameras and surveillance in the parking lots, rejecting two posts related to the matter on the complex’s community forum.
One resident asked three separate times in writing for additional cameras and surveillance, said Castillo, but there were then two more incidents, including his own car’s catalytic converter being stolen, since then.
In a Dec. 22 email from property manager Alyssa Wetherell to residents, she said it came to management’s attention that catalytic converters were being stolen from vehicles in the lot.
“We have been informed by the Cumberland Police Department that this has been a townwide and statewide occurrence,” she wrote. “It is believed the influx of catalytic converter theft has increased due to supply shortages and increased demand for this auto part. The thefts have been reported in various locations throughout Cumberland, such as private driveways, other apartment communities, and even well-lit auto body shops in front of surveillance cameras.”
In an effort to deter thefts, she said, management has hired a security company to patrol the parking lots at night, starting that evening, Dec. 22.
“As a reminder, crime has no address and can truly happen anywhere,” said Wetherell. “With that being said, the safety measures we have and will be putting in place can never guarantee your safety, as security devices and measures may fail due to mechanical malfunction or be thwarted by criminals.”
They are asking residents to continue to report any suspicious activity and theft directly to the Cumberland Police Department at 401-333-2500.
“We have been working a great deal with the Cumberland PD and this new security company to increase a security presence in our parking lot,” said Wetherell. “We thank you for your continued understanding in this matter and want you to know that we are taking these matters very seriously. Please feel free to reach out to the office with any questions you may have.”
Chief of Police John Desmarais said police started to see an uptick in thefts in the later part of July into August of this year, and also started getting information on such thefts from other police departments in the state.
Since July, Cumberland police have seen 46 reports of catalytic converter thefts, he said. They have also made three arrests in these thefts, two people from Providence and one from Attleboro, Mass.
There are three total reports from River Loft and most of the thefts were from parking lots where there were several cars parked, said Desmarais.
“Our detectives are working with the people at River Loft to obtain surveillance footage of the incidents,” he said.
The chief said police ask people to park their cars in well-lit areas and report to police any suspicious activity they see or hear.
“If they have any footage of any activity, please call police so we can obtain the footage,” he said.
Castillo said Wetherell made no mention of adding cameras. In her email to him Dec. 24, she mentioned that catalytic converters have been frequently stolen of late due to supply shortages.
Wetherell added that the first theft at the time represented an isolated incident. It wasn’t until later in the month after three additional incidents where they immediately hired a security company, she said, showing how seriously they’re taking this matter.
“I apologize if you think that the efforts of the management team were not enough, but I can assure you that as soon as we were made aware of more thefts besides the isolated incident two weeks ago, we made the decision to take more measures to try to prevent thieves from targeting our parking lot,” she wrote.
As far as a camera malfunction in the back parking lot, said Wetherell, they were assured by the vendor that they’ll be on premises this week to fix the issue.
On Castillo’s request to be compensated for his catalytic converter, she said tenant contracts at the mill absolve the landlord of all responsibility for thefts of or damage to vehicles on the property.
The Breeze reported earlier this month on a similar increase in Smithfield, where police said thieves are getting anything from a couple hundred dollars per part to several times that for ones on larger vehicles.
Catalytic converters are attached to the exhaust system in cars and convert toxic gases and pollutants caused in a combustion engine by catalyzing a chemical reaction to create less toxic chemicals. Despite its obvious value to the environment, they are built with precious metals, mostly from the platinum group, including platinum, palladium and rhodium.
Those metals are worth more than gold. One ounce of gold is valued at $1,790 as of Dec. 6, while an ounce of palladium is $1,784. Rhodium is valued at $11,400 per ounce and platinum at $942 per ounce.
