NORTH PROVIDENCE – Just because the winter has been mostly snow-free to this point doesn’t mean it will stay that way, say town officials, who are reminding residents to pay attention to likely upcoming snow parking bans and make sure their vehicles are off the street, so plows can pass.

Town departments that make up the Emergency Operations Center met last week to discuss the parking issue and make sure the town is ready for the next snowstorm.

