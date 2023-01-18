NORTH PROVIDENCE – Just because the winter has been mostly snow-free to this point doesn’t mean it will stay that way, say town officials, who are reminding residents to pay attention to likely upcoming snow parking bans and make sure their vehicles are off the street, so plows can pass.
Town departments that make up the Emergency Operations Center met last week to discuss the parking issue and make sure the town is ready for the next snowstorm.
Mayor Charles Lombardi noted how last winter saw a similar lack of snow early, outside of a moderate storm on Jan. 7, only to see an 18-inch snowfall on Jan. 29.
Residents should stay tuned to all media for news on snow bans, Lombardi said, and act accordingly in support of police, fire and EMS. The goal is to get cooperation from residents “so we can plow our roads and respond to any emergency,” he said.
“It’s just a matter of public safety,” he said.
Lombardi said there was a bit of a crackdown on illegal parking during snowstorms last year, but he expects that effort to be more intensive when snow falls over the next couple of months. The town will be contacting tow crews to make sure they’re ready to respond and tow vehicles left on the street, he said, and the town will seek to move as many as they can.
The Breeze reported last Jan. 26, before the forecast for the big storm had come into focus, that officials would be less lenient for the next snowstorm. Only six tickets were issued during the parking ban of Jan. 7, 2022, but the total jumped to 10 times that number for the Jan. 29 storm, or 65 total.
Part of the issue with the Jan. 7 snowstorm was that there weren’t enough tow trucks available to adequately respond the same way the town had during crackdowns in previous years.
The town had traditionally gone through great effort to contact the owner of a vehicle if it was left in the street, but that tactic was abandoned a bit when problems persisted.
The fine for keeping a car parked on the street during a parking ban in North Providence is $50. Combined with a tow bill of $120 plus overnight storage of $30, the total bill hits $200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.