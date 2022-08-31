Exchange Street lanes

A rendering shows how new bus and bike lanes are being laid out on Exchange Street in Pawtucket.

PAWTUCKET – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has begun work on dedicated bus and bike lanes on Exchange Street, creating a better link from the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station with the heart of downtown Pawtucket.

During the lane painting phase, motorists can continue to use all Exchange Street lanes for vehicular traffic.

