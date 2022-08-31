PAWTUCKET – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has begun work on dedicated bus and bike lanes on Exchange Street, creating a better link from the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station with the heart of downtown Pawtucket.
During the lane painting phase, motorists can continue to use all Exchange Street lanes for vehicular traffic.
Once the lane painting project is completed around Sept. 15, bus and bike lane enforcement will begin. Bus lanes will be for Rhode Island Public Transit Authority buses only.
Motorists will be required to stay out of the solid red lines, designated for bus travel only. In the areas where the solid red becomes a red dashed line, motorists may use the area to make turns off of Exchange Street. Bike lanes will be painted in green. Where the green lanes end, bicyclists may share the bus lane, noted with the shared lane markings in the red bus lane.
“We have received a number of questions about the work on Exchange Street, and we want Pawtucket motorists to know that for now, they can continue to use all lanes,” said David Clemente, Department of Public Works director for Pawtucket. “We are working closely with RIDOT and will update residents when this project is completed in mid-September. At that time, the new bus lanes will be dedicated to RIPTA buses only. We will be sharing more information to educate Pawtucket drivers about this new traffic pattern, which will enhance connectivity between downtown and the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station.”
Bus and bike lane painting on Exchange Street is part of the overall commuter rail station project, located off Pine Street and scheduled for completion at the end of this year. Work is progressing on the commuter rail station, a new RIPTA bus station, and a new parking lot that will service the transit hub.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.