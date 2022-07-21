NORTH SMITHFIELD – Frehill Council #5702 Knights of Columbus will sponsor its eighth annual Show Off Your Ride! car show this Sunday, July 24, at the North Smithfield Middle School, located at the intersection of Greenville Road and Providence Pike.

Once again, Anchor Subaru and Nissan is the main sponsor, with many local businesses sponsoring trophies and dash plaques to be awarded. A 50/50 raffle will be held.

