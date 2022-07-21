NORTH SMITHFIELD – Frehill Council #5702 Knights of Columbus will sponsor its eighth annual Show Off Your Ride! car show this Sunday, July 24, at the North Smithfield Middle School, located at the intersection of Greenville Road and Providence Pike.
Once again, Anchor Subaru and Nissan is the main sponsor, with many local businesses sponsoring trophies and dash plaques to be awarded. A 50/50 raffle will be held.
Registration will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and admission is $10 per vehicle. Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Show cars should enter at the middle school parking lot and spectators should use the high school parking lot. Judging will be at noon, with 20 trophies awarded including best in show, people’s choice and driver’s choice.
The first 100 cars entered will receive dash plaques and all vehicles will get a goody bag from Rock Auto. All proceeds will benefit the Frehill Scholarship Fund. Awards will be presented around 1:30 p.m.
Cruisin Bruce Palmer will be announcing and playing all requests, and food and drinks will be available for purchase from Mickey G’s Clamshack. There is no admission fee for spectators, but freewill donations will be accepted.
