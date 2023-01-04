NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town started seeing a big increase in calls, on top of an already heavy volume of complaints from residents about excessive storage of large-scale equipment in neighborhoods, following a Dec. 21 Breeze story on the issue, according to Mayor Charles Lombardi and Building Official Mike Campagnone.
There were already a lot of complaints coming in, said Lombardi, but after the story, people in all corners of the town started voicing their displeasure about the particular situations they’re living next to daily in their neighborhoods.
“We knew this has been going on, and we can only promise that once the council strengthens this ordinance, we’ll make sure all these calls are answered,” said Lombardi, emphasizing that there’s really not a lot they can do about it as of now.
The council’s ordinance subcommittee is set to consider changes tonight, Jan. 4.
As previously reported, the town is moving to update its ordinance on parking, storage and use of major recreational equipment in residential districts in response to complaints. Campagnone has been fielding the complaints on large boats, vans, trucks and campers being parked for long periods of time in yards and on roads.
The Planning Board previously made no recommendation on draft changes to the ordinance, leaving them up to the council.
Campagnone told The Breeze Monday that complaints coming in are about everything from motorhomes and campers to “boats of all sizes,” trailers, and construction equipment, both in yards and on the street.
Town Planner Brent Wiegand is working with the Town Council on changes to help with enforcement, said Campagnone. Motives for complaints, he said, largely revolve around aesthetics and overcrowding, with people often cramming in campers in 10, 15 or 20 feet of space between properties, “dumping them on the side of the house.” The problem gets worse, he said, at the end of the camping season, with boats, trailers and jet skis similarly brought home after the summer as campgrounds close.
Other towns have various restrictions, said Campagnone, but North Providence is a bit unique in that many of its older stock of homes are built on smaller lots. Neighboring Johnston, for example, has much larger side yards.
The revisions generally decrease the size and weight of vehicles allowed to be kept at residential properties.
Major recreational equipment in the ordinance is defined as including travel trailers, pick-up campers or coaches, motorized dwellings, tent trailers, boats and boat trailers, and mobile homes/RVs. Those in residential districts must be kept in compliance with the following proposed regulations:
• Not more than one travel trailer, pick-up camper or coach, motorized dwelling, or tent trailer provided that such equipment is not more than 8 feet in height and 160 square feet, or one boat and/or boat trailer provided that such equipment is not more than 8 feet in height and 20 feet in length, may be parked or stored outside in residential zones.
• No recreational vehicle shall be stored in any front yard or within 15 feet of a side or rear lot line.
• No major recreational equipment, while parked or stored, shall be used for living, sleeping or housekeeping or office purposes.
• Any recreational vehicle over 10 feet in length requires a vegetative buffer made up of evergreen type plantings no shorter than 5 feet in height on all sides adjacent to residential properties.
• No major recreational equipment shall be stored outside in residential districts unless it is in condition for safe and effective performance of the function for which it was intended.
• No major recreational equipment, not owned or operated by a person living on the premises, shall be parked or stored on a lot in a residential zone.
• In any residence zoning district, the parking or storage of commercial vehicles over 8,500 pounds of gross vehicle weight is prohibited, with the exception of unaltered pickup trucks and cargo vans under 8 feet in height, and where such parking or storage is directly related to and is accessory to a permitted use or legal nonconforming use on the premises.
• Trailers shall not be located closer than 25 feet from any dwelling structure on adjacent residential properties.
• Storage of boats measuring 16 feet or shorter is exempted from the provisions, except the dimensional requirements of the ordinance.
