NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town started seeing a big increase in calls, on top of an already heavy volume of complaints from residents about excessive storage of large-scale equipment in neighborhoods, following a Dec. 21 Breeze story on the issue, according to Mayor Charles Lombardi and Building Official Mike Campagnone.

There were already a lot of complaints coming in, said Lombardi, but after the story, people in all corners of the town started voicing their displeasure about the particular situations they’re living next to daily in their neighborhoods.

