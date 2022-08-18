New parking
The new parking lot being created at B.F. Norton Elementary School on Broad Street in Cumberland.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

CUMBERLAND – Last year, when an already crowded parking lot at B.F. Norton Elementary School was further impacted by reduced buses and increased parent drop-offs during the pandemic, officials reached an agreement with the owner of the nearby former Santander Bank to use some of that property’s open parking lot for free.

But then the Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academies recently began leasing the former bank property on Broad Street, which is owned by the Kohls of Kohl’s department stores, raising questions about how many parking spots would be available to the school going forward.

