CUMBERLAND – Last year, when an already crowded parking lot at B.F. Norton Elementary School was further impacted by reduced buses and increased parent drop-offs during the pandemic, officials reached an agreement with the owner of the nearby former Santander Bank to use some of that property’s open parking lot for free.
But then the Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academies recently began leasing the former bank property on Broad Street, which is owned by the Kohls of Kohl’s department stores, raising questions about how many parking spots would be available to the school going forward.
School Committee member Mark Fiorillo said last week that the number started at one place and was then “reduced drastically.”
Conversations were then held between Fiorillo, B.F. Norton Principal Sandy Lariviere, Supt. Phil Thornton, and Mayor Jeff Mutter to discuss what might be done.
Mutter said this week that the resolution that made the most sense from the town’s perspective was to expand the current parking at the school, 364 Broad St., using town land around the existing lot. Much of the grunt work on that project has now been done, said Mutter, with trees and brush cleared away and some excavation work done, and he believes they can easily achieve the 30 or so new parking spots that would be needed to replace the bank spots. He said the plan is to talk over a design with Lariviere and to have the expanded lot ready for the start of school.
Mutter said an added benefit of the expansion will be pulling more traffic off of crowded Broad Street instead of many vehicles stacking up on the roadway itself.
Fiorillo praised the mayor and his team for resolving the parking issue at the school as well as acquiring a $100,000 grant to renovate the B.F. Norton playground. The Town Council recently approved spending up to $220,000 for a fully handicapped-accessible playground with no mulch.
“It’ll end up being the gem of the playgrounds in the town, and really I believe a benchmark for all playground construction for the future,” said Fiorillo.
Mutter said he expects the playground to be built next spring.
School Committee member Paul DiModica said Mutter indicated that he thought the School Department could apply for the same grants for other playgrounds. He said they should reach out for the name of that grant writer (Lisa Andoscia) to also write grants for the schools.
