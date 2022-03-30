RIVERSIDE — The Board of Directors of the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame has announced the selection of nine Rhode Islanders for membership in the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame, including James “Jimmy” Burchfield.
As stated in a news release, Burchfield is a North Providence restaurateur and an internationally prominent professional boxing judge and promoter who founded Classic Entertainment Sports, a global enterprise. He is also known for his humanitarian efforts.
According to board president and 1995 inductee Dr. Patrick T. Conley, the Hall of Fame, consisting of illustrious Rhode Islanders from Roger Williams and the Chief Sachems of the Narragansett and the Wampanoag tribes to the present, was created in 1965 to honor “any individual who has brought credit to Rhode Island, brought Rhode Island into prominence, and contributed to the history and heritage of the state.” Such individuals, said Conley, must have been born in Rhode Island, lived, studied, or worked in Rhode Island for a significant time, or made his or her reputation here.
This year’s annual induction ceremony, the 57th, will take place on Sunday, May 1, at The Crowne Plaza Pavilion in Warwick. A 5 p.m. social hour will be followed by a 6:15 p.m. dinner, entertainment, and the induction ceremony.
The donation to the Heritage Hall of Fame for the dinner event is $100 per person or $950 for a table of 10. Tickets can be ordered online at www.riheritagehalloffame.com or by calling 401-273-1787.
Tickets must be purchased in advance by April 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.