WOONSOCKET – A series of grants is helping the Woonsocket-based Veterans Memorial Museum of Rhode Island, 78 Earle St., expand its offerings and improve the visitor experience.
Bob Robitaille, treasurer and member of the board of directors at the museum, said there have been some big changes and improvements at the museum, and a combined $9,000 legislative grant through Reps. Steven Lima, Stephen Casey and Bob Phillips really makes a big difference toward the museum’s growth goals.
The museum, which started seven years ago, essentially ran out of horizontal floor space, he said, and the money is funding a vertical expansion with new 6-foot displays adding some 700 square feet of wall space.
A $2,250 legislative grant through Sen. Melissa Murray and $7,000 in funding from the city are also helping, he said, including allowing them to add air conditioning on a museum second floor that was as “hot as hell” during the summertime.
“What a difference,” he said. “Things are really shaping up.”
North Smithfield’s Glenn Dusablon is the president of the museum, and Robitaille is the curator.
Robitaille said this is easily the most they’ve received in legislative grants. They’d initially approached Lima about getting approval for the funds, he said, and then learned of the possibility that they might be able to obtain more by combining with grants from other members of the delegation.
Legislative grants are state-funded grants doled out by individual lawmakers to local organizations and causes, with approval from leadership.
The new 6-foot displays, which are on rollers, have been erected between 3-foot tables.
With the added vertical space also came less visibility across the museum, he said, so the grant is also funding the addition of new cameras for better security across the aisles.
The goal right now is to get more and more people to visit this growing museum, said Robitaille. Counting just those who have logged in at the museum with their names and email addresses, there have been about 700 total. Many people don’t realize what’s here until they visit, Robitaille said.
“Everyone who comes in, they’re amazed,” he told The Breeze.
The museum, which has a $5 entrance fee, doesn’t typically take donations of items, but accepts loans, giving them back to the person who fills out the original paperwork if they’re requested to be returned. His own father’s military items from World War II are part of the museum, he said, as are those belonging to Dusablon’s father.
The museum is really a history honoring veterans from pre-Revolution to today’s wars, Robitaille said, including Theodore F. Green’s (T.F. Green) uniform from the Spanish-American War days. The Woonsocket-only room here, featuring many recognizable local veterans, is also a highlight that local lovers of history won’t want to miss, he said.
