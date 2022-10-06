WOONSOCKET – For 25 years, The Museum of Work and Culture at 42 South Main St. has told the story of how Woonsocket came to be. During that time, it has adapted to ever-changing cultural additions to the city.
The museum idea started when then-Mayor Charles Baldelli thought the city needed a permanent place to tell the history of immigration of the largest group of people, French Canadians, during the Industrial Revolution.
Director Anne Conway told The Breeze that while the city collected stories and artifacts, there was a slight pause in development when the banking crisis hit the city in 1990. It was revived in 1993 through collaboration between Rhode Island Historical Society Executive Director Al Klyberg, who agreed to help raise the funds to develop the museum at the former mill building. The museum officially opened on Oct. 10, 1997, making next Monday, Oct. 10, its official anniversary date.
Conway has been at the Museum of Work and Culture for as long as it’s been open, though her roles have been changed, as she went from tour manager to co-director with Raymond Bacon, a retired Woonsocket history teacher. When Bacon retired, Conway became director.
“Some of the highlights centered around the opening of new exhibits in the museum,” said Conway.
“It tells an amazing story, we have a core storyline,” she said, adding that it’s important to stay relevant. Staff have continued to improve the experience through new exhibits.
The museum tells the story of a French Canadian family who traveled to Woonsocket in the late 1800s , as they learned they would be making more money working at the mills than on the farm. The main storyline focuses on the pursuit to keep their faith, language, and culture.
“It was designed in the way that it was like a timeline through French Canadian immigration,” said Conway. According to Conway, by 1920 more than 70 percent of residents in Woonsocket were French Canadian.
The museum currently has 10 exhibits, as there will be an additional new exhibit that will be open to the public starting on Oct. 18. The exhibit will be called Flowing Through Time: Nature, Industry, and Communities of the Blackstone River, says Conway.
“What’s amazing is that it’s going to be interactive, the technology is going to be a content management system so we can always update the exhibit especially from an environmental point of view,” she said, adding that by adding content to the new exhibit, it will show that the museum wants to continue to be relevant with what’s going on in the community. The museum will also open a temporary exhibit titled Hollywood Comes to Woonsocket, which will feature the history of famous people performing in Woonsocket such Harry Houdini and Fred Astaire. The exhibit will premier at the museum’s 25th Anniversary Gala on Oct. 15.
“A lot has happened in Woonsocket, and some people are going to learn some exciting things about the people who came to perform in Woonsocket,” said Conway.
In the past 25 years, people from all over the world have come to the museum, noted Conway. Though the museum suffered during COVID, they are seeing people visit again now more than ever as some come for school trips while others come to recall their family’s history. Recently, the Navigate Credit Union Foundation awarded the Museum of Work and Culture Foundation a $25,000 check that will go toward new projects and exhibits.
“We are very fortunate to be a community museum,” said Conway. “We’ve had so many volunteers that give their time and talent. Everything that has been done has been a team effort.”
