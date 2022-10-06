WOONSOCKET – For 25 years, The Museum of Work and Culture at 42 South Main St. has told the story of how Woonsocket came to be. During that time, it has adapted to ever-changing cultural additions to the city.

The museum idea started when then-Mayor Charles Baldelli thought the city needed a permanent place to tell the history of immigration of the largest group of people, French Canadians, during the Industrial Revolution.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.