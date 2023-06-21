NORTH PROVIDENCE – School officials are continuing ongoing conversations with the North Providence Police Department about collective steps to be taken regarding traffic safety at North Providence High School, says Supt. Joseph Goho.
In addition to many other steps taken, officials have had conversations with police officials about police requesting that the state install speed limit alerts and school zone indicators for motorists who travel in front of NPHS, said Goho.
Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. confirmed those conversations, saying police have inquired with RIDOT about the requests mentioned by Goho. He noted that they were previously able to get a crosswalk installed from the high school to the North Providence Public Safety Complex.
“We are hoping that DOT will do an analysis over the summer and recognize our concerns and install some traffic indicators before school starts,” he said.
Goho was asked for a response to additional comments from resident Victor Martelle in a letter to the editor this week about his safety concerns about the situation at the high school.
Martelle said in his letter to the editor that his request is simple: for more safety for those who walk, bike, and use bus service to get to school, particularly at NPHS along Mineral Spring Avenue.
“This can come in several forms, whether it be street cones or signage, police directing traffic, or something more elaborate like elevated crosswalks or crossing guards,” he said. “Providence, Central Falls, Pawtucket, and other cities have no problem doing this, instituting crossing guards on neighboring streets, and cones and movable signage on their busy streets directly in front of their schools.”
Martelle says school leaders continue to show lack of care, ignorance and victim blaming toward students and staff, with Goho stating that speed bumps in the parking lot solve the issue and that there’s also a resource officer who directs traffic in the afternoon. He said he’s never observed the officer direct traffic at any point in a day, and Goho seems to believe that all students and staff arrive at school by car, despite many walking to school and being forced to weave between traffic on Mineral Spring Avenue.
“Every morning and afternoon there are high school administrators and teachers visible in the parking lot along with the school resource officer to supervise the situation and act accordingly,” Goho said. “The SRO generally directs traffic at dismissal out on Mineral Spring Avenue.”
Facilities Director Jim Fuoroli has had traffic lines painted on both the Mineral Spring Avenue and Smithfield Road sides of the parking lot to guide drivers, he added.
“We have installed numerous speed bumps on the campus to deter and slow automobile travel,” he said. “We have used announcements and email blasts to remind students to use the crosswalk near the library that has the safety button to cross Mineral Spring Avenue, and those methods of communication will continue.”
Martelle says many motorists are still ignoring laws when traveling by.
“All it takes is one misbehaved motorist or improper infrastructure (in this case we have both), to cause death,” he said. So let’s start recognizing what the real issues stem from: the thousands of pounds of steel boxes we allow to zoom through a school zone coupled with car-centric infrastructure.”
Ha, Ha, Ha! Which town council committee is this issue going to get buried in, hmm?
