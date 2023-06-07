A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library has received a grant of $395,000 from the Champlin Foundation toward the ongoing project of repointing the Deborah Cook Sayles Library Building.
Ten libraries across 10 communities received grants in this round of funding.
“Preserving and restoring our historic buildings are crucial to maintaining our city’s history and heritage,” said Mayor Donald Grebien. “On behalf of the city, I want to give my sincerest thanks to the Champlin Foundation for this grant and for prioritizing the sanctity and structure of our local libraries.”
In 2020, the city received a Certified Local Government Grant from the state Historic Preservation and Heritage Commission to do a building assessment. The assessment listed repointing the building as a high priority because of the damage that water intrusion was doing to the interior of the building.
Last year, the library received a $128,800 grant from the Champlin Foundation to repoint the north wing of the building.
“Pawtucket’s two library buildings are beautiful spaces with rich histories,” said Director Susan Reed. “We’re incredibly proud of what happens inside these buildings, which are home to multi-generational programming that brings together diverse audiences.”
The Sayles building is the original library building built in 1902 by the city’s first mayor, Frederic Clark Sayles, in memory of his wife. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places.
