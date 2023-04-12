Creative Commerce Center developer Wayne Rosenberg previously sits in the space occupied by Lighthouse Skatepark. The space will now be filled by owners of the Electromagnetic Pinball Museum, who plan to maintain the murals on the wall as they expand their entertainment and learning center.
PAWTUCKET – Not yet two years into their nonprofit experiment, the owners of the Pawtucket Electromagnetic Pinball Museum say the response from the public has been beyond their wildest dreams.
Since Christmas, said co-owner Mike Pare, the massive arcade within the Creative Commerce Center has seen an explosion of interest, as its low-cost, one-price-all-day model has caught on, with thousands of people coming through the doors.
The three co-owners say they’ve been thinking about how they could expand within the old mill building at 881 Main St. for some time, and previously said they would be expanding to another 1,300-square-foot space near their existing arcade.
That idea has now been scrapped in favor of an expansion to the 5,000-square-foot former Lighthouse Skatepark, which recently moved out to a new Pawtucket location. Museum owners said they’ll miss the skatepark and its great clientele, and never wanted to see them leave, but now that the space is available, they have plenty of space to grow into.
This new space will provide room not only for a workshop/teaching space in keeping with their mission and expanding field trip offerings to local schools, but plenty of elbow room for non-pinball games, including Skee-Ball, ping-pong, foosball, and cornhole, all signed out upon request. There will also be a new party space for groups.
There will finally be plenty of space for a full shop area, said the owners, and there are other changes coming as well, including revamped tours.
The downstairs will remain dedicated to the pinball museum, including many of the older machines that continue to come in, said co-owner Emily Rose, who has started designing machines. There are endless possibilities, said Rose, including a friend in the building who designs games and a professor at the Rhode Island School of Design who wants to use the machine to teach his students.
“It’s a big undertaking, and we’re not taking it lightly,” said Rose.
The landmark could also soon have its own movie theater for regular playing of movies on the history of pinball, including “Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game.”
Everyone has been so responsive to what these business partners have done to this point, said Rose, and this new large facility will allow them room to grow without having to leave certain segments of what they do behind with each new expansion.
This is the first real opportunity for them to envision a larger space and think about what can be done with it to best utilize the square footage, Rose told The Breeze.
Pare said they couldn’t have dreamed that this number of people would ever have come through the doors when they were first starting out, and the museum is busiest during school vacation weeks. Local schools have started running field trips here, including one using air hockey to talk about the laws of motion, and they’re also planning on hosting summer camps. Local library staffs are also in discussions about adding the museum to their pass programs.
The goal will continue to be to keep the same $10 price for anyone who wants to play as long as they want, said Rose and Pare. Part of the reason pinball went out of favor at one point was because it became too expensive to play, they said, and it’s important to them to keep that pricing for the affordable entertainment they envision.
Pinball continues on a major upswing right now, with seven new game releases just this year, they said.
