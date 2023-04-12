Skatepark space
Creative Commerce Center developer Wayne Rosenberg previously sits in the space occupied by Lighthouse Skatepark. The space will now be filled by owners of the Electromagnetic Pinball Museum, who plan to maintain the murals on the wall as they expand their entertainment and learning center.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

PAWTUCKET – Not yet two years into their nonprofit experiment, the owners of the Pawtucket Electromagnetic Pinball Museum say the response from the public has been beyond their wildest dreams.

Since Christmas, said co-owner Mike Pare, the massive arcade within the Creative Commerce Center has seen an explosion of interest, as its low-cost, one-price-all-day model has caught on, with thousands of people coming through the doors.

