PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency has announced that due to forecasted extreme heat and/or humidity, the following communities will have cooling centers open to the public for those who need to seek shelter from extreme heat.
If you do not see your community listed contact your local municipalities for more information. If you need additional assistance call 2-1-1.
CUMBERLAND
• Cumberland Public Safety Complex: Community Room, 1379 Diamond Hill Road, 24/7
• Cumberland Public Library: 242 Clinton St., Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m.
LINCOLN
• Lincoln Town Hall: 100 Old River Road, Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Lincoln Public Library: 145 Old River Road, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Lincoln Senior Center: 150 Jenckes Hill Road, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
NORTH PROVIDENCE
• Salvatore Mancini Resource & Activity Center: 2 Atlantic Blvd,, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Providence Union Free Public Library: 1810 Mineral Spring Ave., Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.; Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
PAWTUCKET
• 1139 Main St., open 24 hrs
• The Leon Mathieu Senior Center: 420 Main St., Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Blackstone Valley Visitor Center: 175 Main St., Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Pawtucket Police Department Headquarters Lobby: 121 Roosevelt Ave., 24/7
• Pawtucket Public Library: 13 Summer St., Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
SMITHFIELD
• Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink: 109 Pleasant View Ave., Sunday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Smithfield Senior Center: 1 William J. Hawkins Trail, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FOSTER
• South Foster Fire Company: 5 Mt Hygeia Road
• Foster Center Volunteer Fire Company: 86 Foster Center Road
• Moosup Valley Fire Department: 55 Moosup Valley Road
GLOCESTER
• Glocester Manton Library: 1137 Putnam Pike, Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Glocester Senior Center: 1210 Putnam Pike, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Glocester Town Hall: 1145 Putnam Pike, will be opened as needed, hours to be determined. This is not a standing Cooling Center. Regular hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Harmony Library: 195 Putnam Pike, Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, closed; Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SCITUATE
• Chopmist Hill Senior Center: 1315 Chopmist Hill Road, Wednesday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Hope Public Library: 374 North Road, Hope, Monday through Friday, from 1 to 6 p.m.
• North Scituate Public Library: 606 West Greenville Road, Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WOONSOCKET
• Woonsocket Senior Center: 84 Social St., Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Woonsocket Police Station Lobby Area: 242 Clinton St., weekends and Library/Senior Center Off Hours
• Woonsocket Harris Public Library: 303 Clinton St., Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Tuesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Mt. St. Charles Ice Arena: 800 Logee St., Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to noon.
