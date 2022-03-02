WEBSTER, Mass. – The Samuel Slater Experience, a historic museum featuring state-of-the-art 4-D digital technology to tell the story of Samuel Slater, the beginnings of the American Industrial Revolution, and the founding of Webster, Mass. in the early 19th century, will be opening its doors to the public this Friday, March 4, for its first self-guided tours.
A team of specialists have been busy working on the former National Guard Armory building in Webster since 2018 and are thrilled to reveal the new experience to the community and museum-goers from around the world, stated a release.
The Samuel Slater Experience comprises more than 20 unique, immersive exhibits that transport the audience back to the early 1800s as the seeds of the American Industrial Revolution were sown. The museum starts with a young and conflicted Samuel Slater and his immigration to America, his success during the era and his impact on the geographic area. Guests will explore Slater’s unique factory model that would transform manufacturing in America. The museum then takes you forward a century, recreating downtown Webster in the early 1900s, which has become a hub of commerce and industry.
Samuel Slater (1768 — 1835) was referred to by some as the “Father of the American Industrial Revolution.” Visit samuelslaterexperience.org for more.
