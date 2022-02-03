CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., kicks off their 2022 season with The Mike Block Trio on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. Admission is $18 in advance, and $20 on the day of the show.
Masks are required for all patrons and staff at Blackstone River Theatre. Patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering. If a patron is not able to show proof of vaccination they will not be allowed to attend the performance.
The Mike Block Trio features Mike Block on cello, Joe K. Walsh on mandolin, and Zachariah Hickman on bass.
Mike Block is a cello player, singer, composer, and educator, hailed by Yo-Yo Ma as the “ideal musician of the 21st-Century.” Mike is a member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble, having joined in 2005 while a student at The Juilliard School. Touring extensively throughout the world with SRE, he has been featured as cello and vocal soloist, and earned a Grammy Award in 2017 for their CD, “Sing Me Home.”
Joe K. Walsh is a bluegrass mandolin player and singer known internationally, according to event organizers, as an exceptionally tasteful player from his work with the Gibson Brothers band, which the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) has named winner of awards for Entertainer of the Year, and Album of the Year. He was the first mandolinist to graduate from the Berklee College of Music on that instrument.
Zachariah Hickman is a double bassist, singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer based out of Boston. He has toured with singer-songwriter Josh Ritter, traveling all over the world and recording seven full-length albums. Currently, he is performing as bassist and musical director for Ray Lamontagne.
For reservations, call Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
