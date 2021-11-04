CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present an evening of blues and jazz featuring Superchief Trio on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m.
Admission is $15 in advance, $18 on the day of the show. For reservations or information, call BRT at 401-725-9272. Masks are required for all patrons and staff at Blackstone River Theatre. Patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering. If a patron is not able to show proof of vaccination they will not be allowed to attend the performance.
Organizers say, “Having emerged from a subterranean honky-tonk venue in the East Bay, Superchief Trio has continued that tradition of good-time music and barrelhouse hijinks.”
The original lineup featured Keith Munslow on piano and vocals, Pam Murray on vocals and trombone, and drummer John Cote. Joining in 2008, Superchief Trio grew when they added guitarist Tom Ferraro. Playing bass will be celebrated jazz bassist Joe Potenza. Expect swing, New Orleans R&B, jump blues, and Boogie-woogie.
