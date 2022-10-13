CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present an evening of Irish music, jazz, bluegrass, and baroque featuring harpist Máire Ní Chathasaigh and guitarist Chris Newman on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 8 p.m.

Máire Ní Chathasaigh is “the great innovator of modern Irish harping, a player of outstanding technique and imagination” according to The Rough Guide to Irish Music and according to event organizers she is one of Ireland’s most important and influential traditional musicians. As a teenager in the 1970s, she invented a whole new “traditional Irish” style of harping that quickly became the norm amongst both her contemporaries and the younger generation of Irish players, thereby spearheading the re-introduction of the harp into the mainstream of the living tradition, a news release states. She was the 2001 recipient of Irish the Traditional Musician of the Year – Gradam Ceoil TG4 – a national recognition of her pioneering work.

