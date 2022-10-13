CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present an evening of Irish music, jazz, bluegrass, and baroque featuring harpist Máire Ní Chathasaigh and guitarist Chris Newman on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 8 p.m.
Máire Ní Chathasaigh is “the great innovator of modern Irish harping, a player of outstanding technique and imagination” according to The Rough Guide to Irish Music and according to event organizers she is one of Ireland’s most important and influential traditional musicians. As a teenager in the 1970s, she invented a whole new “traditional Irish” style of harping that quickly became the norm amongst both her contemporaries and the younger generation of Irish players, thereby spearheading the re-introduction of the harp into the mainstream of the living tradition, a news release states. She was the 2001 recipient of Irish the Traditional Musician of the Year – Gradam Ceoil TG4 – a national recognition of her pioneering work.
Chris Newman is one of the top guitarists in the world, according to event organizers. He has toured and recorded with many luminaries of the folk and jazz worlds, among them Boys of the Lough, Aly Bain, and Stéphane Grappelli. “Breaking Bach,” Newman’s new solo album of his arrangements for steel-strung flatpicked guitar of sonatas and partitas written by J.S. Bach for solo instruments, was released in 2021. Newman was named Male Musician of the Year in the 2019 Live Ireland Awards. Chathasaigh was named Female Musician of the Year in the Live Ireland Music Awards 2016.
Admission is $18 in advance and $22 on the day of the show. For reservations or information, call 401-725-9272.
