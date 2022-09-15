CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present a split concert featuring Kerri Powers and Lauren King on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m.
Singer-songwriter Kerri Powers, a native of rural Massachusetts, sings the blues with such authentic, down-home grit that you might well think she’s from Mississippi, according to event organizers. Says John Apice, of No Depression, “I don’t know where this young lady came from but it’s got to be a secret place. This is not the kind of singing and performing that can be easily taught. It has to be in your spirit, in your blood and the fact that she is from the Northeast is going to confound the artists down South, in the Delta, in Memphis, Clarksdale, Austin, and Nashville.”
Raised in Smithfield, Lauren King is a 25-year-old singer-songwriter with a penchant for pairing poetic lyrics with memorable melodies. She recently won two 2022 RI Motif Music Awards for Best Singer-Songwriter and Best Country Act. King’s album “The Wolf is Back” previously won a 2021 RI Motif Music Award for Americana Album of the Year. King recently announced she’ll be moving to Colorado in November, so this will be one of her last area gigs.
Admission is $15 in advance and $18 on the day of the show. For reservations or information, call Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org/events-tickets.
