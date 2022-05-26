WOONSOCKET – The city of Woonsocket and the United Veterans Council will be observing its annual Memorial Day Observance on Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m., at the United Veterans Council Park, Davidon Avenue.
The annual ceremony will feature brief remarks by city officials and veterans.
Participants include The Woonsocket Police and Fire Department Honor Guards, Boy Scout Troop 2, the Woonsocket High School Band, Woonsocket Police Explorers Post 412, musicians Andrew and Jacob Orlando will play taps and soloist Jouseph Santigo will accompany the Woonsocket High School Band.
WOON 1240 AM Radio will broadcast the live event. Limited seating is available on a first-come basis, so feel free to bring a chair. Any notification of event changes will be announced on WOON and WNRI Radio 1380.
