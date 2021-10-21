CUMBERLAND – The Children’s Room of the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, has announced its Fall Story time schedule, which runs through Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Story time children enjoy a combination of thematic books, songs, rhymes and movement activities while building language and literacy skills.
The following story times are available:
- Babies & Books story time, for children from birth to 23 months. This program will be held on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in the Community Room. Each week participants will enjoy one book for babies, sing songs, and enjoy nursery rhymes. Families must bring a blanket to sit and dance on. Face masks are required for everyone over age 2 that is unvaccinated.
- Family story time on the lawn will be held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. No registration required. Meet on the front lawn of the library. In the event of inclement weather this program will be held in the Community Room. Read stories, enjoy music and movement, felt board fun and more. Families must bring a blanket to sit and dance on. Outdoor programs require face masks for everyone over age 2 that is unvaccinated.
For more information, contact the Children’s Room at 401-333-2552, ext. 3, or visit the website at www.cumberlandlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.