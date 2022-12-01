Cumberland High School senior Ethan Tremblay, left, and sophomore Blake Vroegindewey, right, have been selected by audition to perform with the ACDA All-National Honor Choirs in Cincinnati this February.
CUMBERLAND – Two Cumberland High School Choir members have been selected by audition to perform with the ACDA All-National Honor Choirs in Cincinnati in February.
Blake Vroegindewey, a sophomore, and Ethan Tremblay, a senior, will perform with the bass section of the National ACDA High School Mixed Honor Choir. The students will participate in rehearsals Feb. 22024, and will perform in concert Feb. 25.
“Selection for the National Honor Choir is a tremendous achievement for our students,” said Cumberland Choir Director Amanda Santo, who will be joining the students on the trip.
While in Cincinnati, the students will perform under the direction of Eugene Rogers, a two-time Michigan Emmy Award winner, a 2017 Sphinx Medal of Excellence recipient, and a 2015 Grammy Award nominee. Rogers is recognized as a leading conductor and pedagogue throughout the U.S. and abroad, and Santo said “he will provide our students with an outstanding educational and musical experience.”
The competitive audition process had more than 4,000 applications seeking one of 1,200 spots in four honor choirs. Santo said that Tremblay and Vroegindewey’s selection is a reflection “of their hard work and dedication to our school and our music program.”
“I’m so thrilled for them, it’s definitely a proud music-mom moment,” she told The Breeze. “These ensembles are extremely competitive, and we had no idea there would be over 4,000 auditioning. Those who are selected represent the top performing student musicians in the country. To have not one, but two students selected from our program is wonderful and such an honor.”
To audition, students had to submit video recordings meeting the required criteria. They had to sing a folk song of their choice, an excerpt of a song chosen by ACDA, and set scales depending on what vocal part they were given, Vroegindewey said. The national choir group will send the students the sheet music soon to start preparing for the February performance.
Vroegindewey said it was a great honor to be selected, especially at a young age.
“I’m only 16 and a sophomore in high school, so it’s pretty amazing I made it in so young,” he said.
Tremblay was also accepted to the All National Mixed Choir earlier this year, and traveled to Washington, D.C. in November to perform with the group and participate in an associated college fair. The senior previously said he would like to continue his musical career, and is interested in becoming a music teacher to help others find the same opportunities he was encouraged to pursue.
While not yet applying to college or universities, Vroegindewey is also interested in continuing his music education.
“I love to sing and in my mind singing is the only thing where I don’t feel pressured to do good,” he said. “It has always come naturally to me and will continue to be a part of me everywhere I go. There’s a lot of opportunities for my voice and I think if I keep progressing and increasing my exposure within the music community, it will make it easier to eventually get into big colleges centered around music.”
Looking beyond higher education, Vroegindewey said the recognition, and future achievements, may help him to get recognized by names in the music industry to turn this passion into a career.
