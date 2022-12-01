Cumberland choir students

Cumberland High School senior Ethan Tremblay, left, and sophomore Blake Vroegindewey, right, have been selected by audition to perform with the ACDA All-National Honor Choirs in Cincinnati this February.

 Contributed photo

CUMBERLAND – Two Cumberland High School Choir members have been selected by audition to perform with the ACDA All-National Honor Choirs in Cincinnati in February.

Blake Vroegindewey, a sophomore, and Ethan Tremblay, a senior, will perform with the bass section of the National ACDA High School Mixed Honor Choir. The students will participate in rehearsals Feb. 22024, and will perform in concert Feb. 25.

