Don Webster Robinson, 85, of Woonsocket, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Landmark Medical Center, surrounded by immediate and extended family members.
He was the husband of Carol Ann (Calley) Robinson of Woonsocket. Born in Winchester, Mass., son of the late William Henry “Robbie” Robinson and Lillian Nunley
He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and a pioneer in the ministry from 1969 until his death.
Along with John Eddith, he was a grammy nominated ("What Do You See In My Face" - The Inspirations Then and Now, Vaughn Daniel) songwriter and composer of published Doo Wop and country music tracks.
Besides his wife, Carol, he survived by his children, Vaughn Dana Robinson and fiancé, Lisa Enright, and Colby Calley Robinson and wife, Leslene Robinson; grandchildren: Ethan, Skyler, Jalene, Hannah, Isaac, and one on the way; as well as several nieces, nephews and spiritual siblings of Jehovah's Witnesses.
He was predeceased by his brother, William H. Robinson.
"Faces in many ways are just like mirrors, reflecting only what they see in you. Tell me what do you see in my face?" – Don Robinson, The Inspirations Then and Now.
See you soon. John 11: 25, 26.
Due to the health and safety measures, a discrete memorial service for Don will be held in February.
The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I., is in charge of the arrangements.
Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com .
