WOONSOCKET – The Autumnfest Steering Committee and Matt Moylan of Ciro’s Tavern & Savini’s Pomodoro have announced the lineup of entertainment that will be performing inside Harvest Garden during Autumnfest over Columbus Day Weekend starting Friday, Oct. 7.
Visitors must be 21 or older to enter the Harvest Garden.
Friday, 7-10 p.m.
Pieces of 8: Performing hits from Motown, ’60s, ’70s & today’s country hits
Saturday, 1-3 p.m.
Randy Vera: Boston’s singer/songwriter playing various acoustic jams
Saturday, 4-7 p.m.
Adam Go: Woonsocket native and local entertainer, playing various hits in acoustic.
Saturday, 8-10 p.m.
Late & Early: Local group formerly the Lexie’s, playing blues/jam/classic rock from the late ’60s, early ’70s.
Sunday, 2-4 p.m.
Stefan Couture: North Smithfield native, solo acoustic performer, singer/songwriter with roots rock sensibilities
Sunday, 5-7 p.m.
Good Living Band: Northern RI group formed with local musician Spencer Soucy. A quartet of harmonies playing rhythmic acoustic guitars, lush bass lines and tight drum grooves to deliver greats from classic songs to today’s hits.
Sunday, 8-11 p.m.
MAC Band (Hanna McDonald & Family): North Smithfield natives delivering country/folk/rock music
Monday, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Double Eagle Oktoberfest German Band: A German Oompah band, playing foot-stomping, thigh-slapping, festive German tunes
Monday, 3:30-6 p.m.
So Damn Lucky Band: Local duo playing a variety of hits from Dave Matthews to top pop hits
