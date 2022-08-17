PAWTUCKET – For Pawtucket resident and 2015 Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame inductee Marty Richards, recording at the famed Abbey Road Studios in London earlier this summer was a dream come true.
“Never in a million years I thought this would happen,” he said.
Richards, a drummer who has played in multiple bands throughout his career, joined with band members from the Mohegan Sun All-Star Band and they went on two separate recording trips, one to Sunset Sound Studio in Los Angeles, and the other to London and Abbey Road Studios. They recorded as the Trilbee Kings.
They were made up of Cliff Goodwin, on guitar, Wolf Ginandes, on bass, Deric Dyer, on saxophone, and Mitch Chakour on piano. Their backup vocals were done by Annie Lang, former wife of Michael Lang, the producer of Woodstock.
Goodwin was a major part of getting them to London.
“A friend of Cliff’s contacted him before COVID with a connection to Abbey Road Studios,” Richards said.
The friend, Rich Kneeland, had already had a female singer from the U.S. travel to London to record at the studio and it worked out well. Richards said the group has been playing together for the last 25-30 years.
The original date to record at Abbey Road was last October around Halloween but it was postponed to June because of COVID. They almost weren’t able to leave in June because of certain restrictions that were lifted at the last second.
“We had three full days of recording, two of those in the medium-sized studio,” Richards recounted.
He said they recorded covers and a few originals of rock and bluesy rock.
Studio One is the largest studio and is where orchestras tend to play and record, whereas Studio Two is across the hall and where The Beatles recorded as well as Pink Floyd, when they were recording “Dark Side of the Moon.”
Richards said that for the first two days they spent about 11 hours each day recording, and the third day was about overdubs and solos in Studio Three, which is the smallest studio but also once used by The Beatles.
Whereas each studio has pretty much stayed the same since it opened in the 1930s, the mixing room is modern and state of the art. Since Abbey Road is on the historical registry in England, not just anyone is allowed inside.
“There is a small board of people that approve you,” Richards said.
They had to apply and get all the right credentials to be able to not just step inside but use the studios. No one is allowed to get rid of, give away or sell any equipment at Abbey Road, so there are a bunch of old mixing boards, reel-to-reel tapes and other equipment lining one hallway that can’t leave the premises.
Before going to London, the Trilbee Kings flew out to Los Angeles in January, getting the opportunity to record at the famous Sunset Sound Studio.
Between LA and London, Richards believes there will be a two-part record released sometime maybe by the end of the year.
Richards, who was born in 1963, said that his older sister followed the rise of The Beatles, and he remembers when they broke up. After graduating from Berklee College of Music, he said he traveled and started collecting records and becoming more of a history buff, especially on The Beatles.
He grew up in Framingham, Mass., but his mother was from England, so during his childhood they made many long visits to the mother country visiting grandparents.
“Ten years ago I was touring in England with the Joe Perry Project,” he said. “We opened for Bad Company. I was with my wife, Lori (Urso, of the Slater Mill), and we did Beatles things. We walked to where Paul McCartney lived and out front of Abbey Road Studios.”
At that point he was not allowed inside the building, so he only had photos from outside.
Being a musician and history buff, Richards has an extensive travel log. He said he has been to every state but Alaska, as well as many countries. Two places he has never played but would love to are Symphony Hall in Boston and the Royal Albert Hall in London.
When not performing or recording, Richards works a day job is a teacher at a private high school in Dedham, Mass., teaching drums and music. He recounts that the only non-musical job he ever held was at TJ Maxx while growing up in Framingham.
From June through October, Richards will play each weekend, Friday to Sunday. On Tuesday nights he may perform at Nick-A-Nees in Providence. He said he’s been very fortunate to be able to perform and teach music.
And now, he said, his dream recording and being inside Abbey Road Studios has also come true. He said after recording a song, they would go up a staircase of about 25 steps and enter a modern room to listen after the take. They would spend about a half-hour listening to see if they needed to do another take or if they were good to move onto another song.
“Then I would walk out the door and look down the stairs, completely forgetting and then thinking, ‘Oh my God, I’m at Abbey Road,’” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.