NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – A memorial service celebrating the life of maestro Peter J. Williams, director of the Williams Chorale, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church, 20 Hoppin Hill Ave.
The Rev. Kate Perry will be the celebrant, with Michael G. Noonan directing members of the Williams Chorale in a selection of hymns and choral music.
This memorial service is open to the public.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed and masks will be required by all attending.
For more information, contact John Johnson at 508-431-4627 or Edmund Clavette at 508-212-4774.
