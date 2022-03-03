BURRILLVILLE – Music at the Farm fifth season continues with a special program Sunday, March. 13 at 2 p.m., at Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road. Featuring the international artists, violinist David Bernat and pianist Jiarong Li.
They will perform "Brahms Violin Sonata No. 1," "Ives Violin Sonata No. 4," "Bach - Violin Sonata in C major," "Shostakovich Violin Concerto Mvts 3-4," "Sarasate - Introduction and Tarantella" and a work by Kreisler.
All concerts are held indoors and masks are optional. Tickets are $30. For reservations, call 401-567-0354.
In past summers, David was a fellow at the Bowdoin International Music Festival, and has attended Tanglewood Music Center, where he was concertmaster of the TMC Orchestra and a member of the New Fromm Players, performing in masterclasses for artists such as Sarah Chang, Pamela Frank, Colin Carr, and members of the Juilliard, Borromeo and Brentano String Quartets, and worked with conductors including Andris Nelsons, Herbert Blomstedt, Ivan Fischer, Marin Alsop, Hugh Wolff, and Bramwell Tovey. He is associate Artistic Director of the Summer Chamber Music Festival of Music at the Farm.
Chinese Pianist Jiarong Li is currently pursuing her doctorate at Manhattan School of Music, where she studies with John Forconi. Jiarong holds a master of music degree from New England Conservatory, and a bachelor of music degree from Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, where she was admitted with first place. She has won prizes at competitions including first prize in the Oxford Philomusica Piano Festival and Summer Academy Competition, the New England Conservatory Honors Competition, the International Music Competition-Best Schubert Performance, the Distinction Award of the Hong Kong-Asia Piano Open Competition, and was a finalist at New England Conservatory Piano Concerto Competition, semi-finalist at Foundation for Chinese Performing Arts International Concerto Competition, and a collaborative piano fellow at Bowdoin Music Festival.
