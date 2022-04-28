BURRILLVILLE – A special Music at the Farm Mother’s Day program will be held Sunday, May 8 at 2 p.m., at Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse, Road.
International artists opera singer David Rivera Bozon, tenor, and Leona Cheung, piano, will present a program of Schuman, Bizet, Mozart, Puccini and Bernstein. Tickets are $30. Call 401-567-0354 for reservations.
Audience members are welcome to meet the farm animals and bring a picnic lunch to enjoy outside prior to the concert. These concerts are presented by Grace Note Farm Artistic Director Virginia Sindelar and the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council.
David Rivera Bozon is a Colombian tenor, based in Boston, with more than 18 years of international performance career. He earned degrees from New England Conservatory and National University of Colombia Conservatory.
Leona Cheung is a Boston-based collaborative pianist. She earned her master of music degree and graduate diploma in collaborative piano from New England Conservatory.
