GLOCESTER – On Sunday, May 1, at 2:30 p.m., the 32-year-old Music at the Meeting House series will re-open with Randall Steere performing in a special organ concert titled, “A Virtual Organ Tour Through History,” at the Chepachet Meeting House, home to the Chepachet Baptist Church, 1213 Putnam Pike. Steere was the inaugural performer at Music at the Meeting House in 1990.
Steere will play on a Hauptwerk virtual pipe organ that reproduces the actual sound of different pipe organs throughout the country and the world. The program of sacred and classical organ pieces will span three centuries, and will include such famous composers as Mendelssohn, Selby, Reger, and Stanley, as well as more recent artists. Steere will also illustrate the evolution of organ sound from the late 19th century to the present – spanning the time that organ music has been played at the Meeting House. The church’s own historic pipe organ will also be played.
This concert will be the first of several planned 200th anniversary celebrations for the Chepachet Meeting House and the Chepachet Baptist Church.
Unless required by the state at that time, there will be no covid restrictions on attendance, but masks will be available for the unvaccinated to wear. The concert is open to the public without charge; a free will offering will be taken. Refreshments planned to follow. For further details, visit the church website at: chepachetbaptist.org.
